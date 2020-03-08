From bomb-blast survivor to water crusader, meet women who took over PM’s social media account today

Malvika Iyer, Arifa, Kalpana Ramesh — three of the seven women who are handling the social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Women’s Day. Malvika Iyer, Arifa, Kalpana Ramesh — three of the seven women who are handling the social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Women’s Day.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed off from his social media accounts Sunday, women achievers took over the handles to share their life stories with the rest of the world on International Women’s Day.

Sending out greetings on Twitter in the morning, PM Modi said, “We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.”

Meet the women achievers:

Sneha Mohadoss, ‘Foodbank India’ founder

The first among them was Chennai-based Sneha Mohados, founder of the non-profit organisation ‘Foodbank India’. In her quest to spread awareness on the need to eradicate hunger, she appealed people to feed at least one needy person and ensure that no food is wasted.

She said that she started the initiative called Foodbank India after being inspired by her mother who “instilled the habit of feeding the homeless”.

You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Malvika Iyer, bomb-blast survivor and disability activist

The second in line was Malvika Iyer, who survived a bomb attack at the age of 13. Although the blast blew off her hands and damaged her legs, she went on to earn a PhD. A disability activist and motivational speaker, Malvika tweeted from PM’s handle: “Giving up is never an option. Forget your limitations and take on the world with confidence and hope.”

According to her, acceptance is the greatest reward one can give to oneself. “We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most,” she wrote. Moved by the PM’s decision to broadcast her views on Women’s Day, she said that she now believes that India is on the right way forward “in dismantling age-old superstitions regarding disability”.

Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most. Know more about me and my work- @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/T3RrBea7T9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Arifa, an artisan from Kashmir

Arifa, a craftswoman from Kashmir, who has been toiling to improve conditions of women artisans, said the prime minister’s gesture has boosted her morale.

“This gesture by PM @narendramodi has boosted my morale and it’ll help me to work harder for the betterment of craft as well as the artisans all over Kashmir,” she wrote adding that she feels it is important for more women to become independent.

I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft. I am Arifa from Kashmir and here is my life journey. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/hT7p7p5mhg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Kalpana Ramesh, water warrior

Kalpana Ramesh, the fourth woman to tweet from PM Modi’s handle, gave out a powerful message on water conservation urging people to use water responsibly. A Hyderabad-based architect, who advocates water conservation through rainwater harvesting, she asserted, “Be a warrior but of a different kind! Be a water warrior.” She added that each of us can collectively act to create a water-secure future for the next generation.

Be a warrior but of a different kind! Be a water warrior. Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children Here is how I am doing my bit. @kalpana_designs pic.twitter.com/wgQLqmdEEC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Vijaya Pawar, craftswoman from Madhya Pradesh

Vijaya Pawar is another craftswoman promoting the art of Banjara community of rural Madhya Pradesh along with the help of thousands of other women.

Sharing that she is fully dedicated to the preservation of the art and feels proud on the occasion of Women’s Day, pawar said praised that PM Modi not only encouraged them, but also extended financial aid to them.

You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the last 2 decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women- Vijaya Pawar pic.twitter.com/A3X47245E3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

While signing off from his accounts, PM Modi on Sunday morning lauded Indian women achievers across the world saying that their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation, he added. “These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs.”

