International Mother Language Day: PM Modi says education in mother tongue linked to kids’ mental development

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many political leaders extended greeting on International Mother Language Day, being celebrated worldwide on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity.

The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and extended wishes on the occasion.

आज विश्व मातृभाषा दिवस भी है। मातृभाषा में शिक्षा बच्चों के मानसिक विकास से जुड़ी है। अऩेक राज्यों में स्थानीय भाषाओं में मेडिकल और टेक्निकल एजुकेशन की पढ़ाई शुरु हो चुकी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 21, 2022

“Today is also World Mother Language Day. Education in mother tongue is related to the mental development of children. Teaching of medical and technical education in local languages has started in many states,” he said.

According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), this year’s theme is “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities”.

“Technology can provide new tools for protecting linguistic diversity. Such tools, for example, facilitating their spread and analysis, allow us to record and preserve languages which sometimes exist only in oral form. Put simply, they make local dialects a shared heritage. However, because the Internet poses a risk of linguistic uniformization, we must also be aware that technological progress will serve plurilingualism only as long as we make the effort to ensure that it does,” Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO said.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shared a quote by Nelson Mandela to greet people on International Mother Language Day.

He further said, “The linguistic diversity that coexists with hundreds of languages is owned by Indians. Language is the key to our creative thinking and expression. We all have a responsibility to preserve, promote and pass on our mother tongue to future generations. I call on parents and teachers to take the initiative in this regard. ”

వందలాది భాషల సహజీవనంతో కూడిన భాషా వైవిధ్యం భారతీయుల సొంతం. మన సృజనాత్మక ఆలోచనలు, భావ వ్యక్తీకరణకు భాషే కీలకం. మాతృభాషల్ని పరిరక్షించడం, ప్రోత్సహించడం, ముందు తరాలకు అందజేయడం మనందరి బాధ్యత. ఈ విషయంలో తల్లిదండ్రులు, ఉపాధ్యాయులు చొరవ తీసుకోవాలని పిలుపునిస్తున్నాను. #MotherLanguageDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 21, 2022

“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart – Nelson Mandela. My heartiest greetings on International Mother Language Day!” he wrote on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Greetings on International Mother Language Day! Salute to all martyrs who valiantly fought for the cause of mother language. Plurality of languages needs celebration in India today. We love all languages, we love our mother language”.

ভাষা-মোদের ভালবাসা

সবাইকে নিয়ে বাঁচার আশা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated ‘Malayanma,’ International Mother Language Day celebrations organised by the Malayalam Mission. He said that aptitude tests would be made compulsory for government employees who have not studied Malayalam till Class X.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin paid tribute to “the martyrs who fought to protect their languages and uphold their rights”. “With the passion that comes from their sacrifice, we will all be determined to see an India where all languages are treated equally – without the dominance of a single language,” he added.

“Mother, homeland and homeland are nothing more than heaven,” said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that mother tongue is one’s identity and that among the Indian classical languages, Odiya has its own uniqueness and dignity.