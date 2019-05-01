Toggle Menu
May Day 2019 LIVE updates: Some banks shut; Maharashtra, Gujarat celebrate statehood dayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/international-labour-day-may-day-2019-live-updates-banks-shut-maharashtra-gujarat-celebrate-statehood-day-5703952/

May Day 2019 LIVE updates: Some banks shut; Maharashtra, Gujarat celebrate statehood day

Labour Day 2019 LIVE updates: In India, the first Labour day was celebrated in the year 1923. It was the Labour Kisan Party who had organised the May Day celebrations in Chennai (then Madras).

A woman works extra time at a construction site in sector 91 of SAS Nagar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

May Day 2019 LIVE updates: International Labour Day — also known as May Day is celebrated on May 1 across the world to honour the struggle, dedication and commitment of the working class. Interestingly, May 1 is also marked as ‘Maharashtra Day’ and ‘Gujarat Day’ to mark the date in 1960 when the two western states attained statehood after the erstwhile Bombay state was divided into linguistic lines.

In India, labour Day Or May Day is called Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din in India. It is also referred as International Workers’ Day or just Worker’s Day.

Even though it is not a gazetted holiday in India, some banks will remain closed. However, the holiday might differ from state to state.

All branches of State bank of India (SBI) will be closed in states such as – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day).

Meanwhile, branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be shut in Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Telangana.

Live Blog

International labour day is also known as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din in India

Maharashtra govt celebrates its foundation day

Military parades as the government of Maharashtra is celebrating its 59th anniversary of the foundation of the state at Dada Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Express Photo by Pradip Das.

Twitter wishes pour in as Gujarat clebrates its foundation day

women, women labourers, punjab, women labourers in punjab, sexual harassment, workplace, sexual harassment at workplace, punjabi university, jalandhar, study, indian express news

Women labourers carrying tools on their head while going on work in Panchkula on Sunday, June 14 2015. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra

The movement that began in Chicago in 1886, campaigned for an eight-hour work shift. The genesis of this day is in the labour union movement in the United States in the 19th Century.

In India, the first Labour day was celebrated in the year 1923. It was the Labour Kisan Party who had organised the May Day celebrations in Chennai (then Madras). One of these was organised at Triplicane Beach and the other one was arranged at the beach opposite Madras High Court.

 

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jana Sena Party candidate S P Y Reddy dies after prolonged illness
2 Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Yellow warning in Odisha as storm intensifies into 'extremely severe'
3 May Day 2019: Banks closed on Labour Day