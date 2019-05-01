May Day 2019 LIVE updates: Some banks shut; Maharashtra, Gujarat celebrate statehood day

May Day 2019 LIVE updates: International Labour Day — also known as May Day is celebrated on May 1 across the world to honour the struggle, dedication and commitment of the working class. Interestingly, May 1 is also marked as ‘Maharashtra Day’ and ‘Gujarat Day’ to mark the date in 1960 when the two western states attained statehood after the erstwhile Bombay state was divided into linguistic lines.

In India, labour Day Or May Day is called Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din in India. It is also referred as International Workers’ Day or just Worker’s Day.

Even though it is not a gazetted holiday in India, some banks will remain closed. However, the holiday might differ from state to state.

All branches of State bank of India (SBI) will be closed in states such as – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day).

Meanwhile, branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be shut in Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Telangana.