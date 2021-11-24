International flight services expected to normalise by year end: Civil Aviation Secy

International flight operations are expected to return to normalcy soon, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated on Wednesday. Commercial international flights have been suspended in the country since March last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension was extended till November 30, exempting dedicated cargo flights and commercial flights that fall under air-bubble arrangements with the destination countries.

India has entered into an air bubble pact with over 31 countries including Afghanistan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, the UAE, the UK and the United States, among others.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said that international flight services are expected to be normalised “very soon” and “by the end of this year”, according to PTI. He added that the ministry is making all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December, according to ANI. In October, Tata Sons had bought Air India, taking over 100 per cent of the government’s stake in the national carrier.

Civil aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last week, too, had said that the government is evaluating the process for normalising international flight operations, emphasising that it wants to return to normalcy while keeping in mind the pandemic situation in certain parts of the world.