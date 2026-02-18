International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy vigilant in safeguarding country’s maritime interests, promoting goodwill around globe, says Murmu

The Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding India’s maritime interests and contributing to stability across the wider maritime commons, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday while witnessing the International Fleet Review (IFR) at Visakhapatnam.

Navies of around 74 countries and a total of 85 ships, including 19 foreign warships, are participating in the exercise.

At the event, President Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that units of the Indian Navy deployed in the region serve as credible instruments of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the seas.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The President said that International Fleet Review reflects unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions. She expressed confidence that all the navies represented… pic.twitter.com/vKfM7IBAMm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 18, 2026

“The Indian Navy is often the first responder in times of humanitarian crises and natural disasters, extending quick assistance with compassion and competence,” she said, adding that the Indian Navy also plays a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence and friendship with navies around the globe.

She said the spirit of friendship on display with the participation of a number of countries underscores that all are connected rather than divided by the seas.

This year marks the third IFR hosted by India, following earlier editions at Mumbai in 2001 and Visakhapatnam in 2016.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu’s address at the International Fleet Review 2026 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/UTeU5ivw4L — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 18, 2026

Murmu reviewed the Fleet from INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel, which served as the Presidential Yacht for the occasion. Following a Ceremonial Guard of Honour by a 150-person contingent and a 21-Gun Salute, the President embarked onboard INS Sumedha and sailed past the assembled fleet of 52 anchored ships off the Visakhapatnam coast.

Addressing the participating navies, she said, “You represent the best traditions of your Services and your nations. Your discipline, dedication and competence are the foundations upon which collective maritime security is built. Your presence here has further strengthened our bonds of trust and reaffirmed our shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation at sea.”

Complimenting each of the navies for the professionalism demonstrated at the IFR, she said it reflected unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions.

“Ships with different flags and sailors from different countries exhibit the spirit of togetherness. This spirit of togetherness is well captured in the theme of this review: United Through Oceans. It is a positive message to the global community…,” she said.

She said India’s relationship with the seas has been deep and enduring. For centuries, these oceans have been pathways of commerce, connection and cultural exchange.

“People enthusiastically celebrate the festival ‘Bali Jatra’ or ‘Voyage to Bali’ on the banks of Mahanadi in Cuttack during the week starting on Kartik Purnima. This festival is an expression of respect to the ancient sailors from what is now Odisha,” she said, adding that it celebrates the tradition of regular sea travel to South-East Asia for various purposes since the ancient Kalinga empire.

“These travels contributed to the spread and exchange of trade and goods, ideas and values, shaping a shared cultural consciousness across regions,” she added.

She said this Fleet Review also takes forward India’s vision of MAHASAGAR, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

According to a government statement, the Indian fleet included 60 ships of the Navy, four Indian Coast Guard vessels, and a ship each from the Shipping Corporation of India and the National Institute of Ocean Technology. The review also featured three Indian Navy submarines, a French Atlantique maritime patrol aircraft, and participation by over 60 aircraft.

“India’s approach to international relations including the maritime domain is guided by our ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the world is one family’. This approach reflects the wisdom that global security and growth, sustainability and stability are built through partnerships,” Murmu said.

“This spirit of partnership is the bedrock of an enduring global order,” she added.

The President also reviewed the Indian Naval Air Arm, marked by a fly-past of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. This was followed by a mobile column of warships and submarines steaming past the Presidential Yacht. The event featured maritime and waterfront demonstrations, including a Parade of sails, Search and Rescue operations and aerial manoeuvres by Hawk aircraft.

“The IFR 2026 reaffirmed India’s commitment to maritime cooperation, interoperability and collective security…” the government statement noted.

Besides IFR, Exercise MILAN 2026 and IONS Conclave of Chiefs are being held in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 25. One of the largest multilateral naval exercises in the Indo-Pacific, MILAN 2026 will bring together navies from across the globe to strengthen interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and collective response capabilities. The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs is a premier maritime gathering that unites naval leaders to strengthen cooperation, maritime domain awareness, and security across the region.