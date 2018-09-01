International firm to help rebuild flood-hit Kerala

During the cleaning drive, volunteers have collected 15,000 tonnes of degradable waste and 18,500 tons of non-biodegradable waste, an official communication said. During the cleaning drive, volunteers have collected 15,000 tonnes of degradable waste and 18,500 tons of non-biodegradable waste, an official communication said.

The Kerala government has decided to appoint international firm KPMG as the project consultant for rebuilding the flood-ravaged state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the international firm would provide consultancy service to the state for free. Tata Projects Limited will be entrusted with the task of constructing the civil infrastructure at Pampa, the foothills of famous hill shrine Sabarimala, which has been left inaccessible for pilgrims after the floods.

He announced that the chief minister’s distress relief fund has got Rs 1,020 crore till August 30. As the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the state requires massive resources, the Cabinet decided to mobilise funds from foreign countries, where a significant number of Keralites reside.

Minister-led delegations will visit UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Germany, USA and Canada to raise money.

Besides, the government would launch a fundraising drive in all 14 districts, where ministers would approach selected organisations and individuals to encourage them to contribute.

The Chief Minister said the government would ensure bank loans up to Rs 10 lakh for traders affected by the flood.

Besides, families which have lost appliances in the flood can avail an interest-free loan of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The state would bear the interest of the loan and the government would enter into a pact with the consortium of banks in this regard, Vijayan said.

As flood-hit regions regained normalcy, the number of people in relief camps on Friday came down to 28,000 against 14.50 lakh a week ago. Cleaning of 81 per cent of flood-hit houses has been completed due to the massive drive by volunteers from different walks of life.

During the cleaning drive, volunteers have collected 15,000 tonnes of degradable waste and 18,500 tons of non-biodegradable waste, an official communication said.

