International diabetes medical journal from Kerala launched at global meet

International Journal of Diabetes and Technology (IJDT), the first international journal from the Asian subcontinent to publish articles on diabetes technologies, was launched in Stockholm, Sweden by Dr Tadej Battelino.

IJDT, founded by its Editor-in-chief Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, is published by Wolters Kluwer. With internationally renowned editors, the journal covers diabetes technology as the major topic, together with other aspects of diabetes research, including types, pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatments, therapeutics, comorbidities, and case reports.

IJDT is a tri-monthly, peer-reviewed scientific e-journal that publishes original articles, review articles, commentary articles, analysis articles, letters to the editor, scientific and medical literature focussing on diverse areas of diabetes as well as diabetes management technologies and therapies started with the aim to promote diabetes research from India and to publish it more quickly and effectively, informed Dr.Jothydev Kesavadev, EIC, IJDT. The journal accepts submissions from individuals in any specialty as long as the submission is within the scope of the journal.

“…..It is only through innovative research, we can successfully manage diabetes and thereby prevent associated future complications”, said Dr.Tadej Battelino, chairperson, ATTD (Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes). Diabetes India Secretary General, Dr.Banshi Saboo presided over the function. Ms.Gopika Krishnan, Executive Editor, IJDT, delivered the vote of thanks. Dignitaries from more than 10 countries participated in the event.

The journal is available free of cost (www.ijdt.org).