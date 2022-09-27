scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

International diabetes medical journal from Kerala launched at global meet

IJDT is a tri-monthly, peer-reviewed scientific e-journal that publishes original articles, review articles, commentary articles, analysis articles, letters to the editor, scientific and medical literature.

With internationally renowned editors, the journal covers diabetes technology as the major topic, together with other aspects of diabetes research, including types, pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatments, therapeutics, comorbidities, and case reports.

International Journal of Diabetes and Technology (IJDT), the first international journal from the Asian subcontinent to publish articles on diabetes technologies, was launched in Stockholm, Sweden by Dr Tadej Battelino.

IJDT, founded by its Editor-in-chief Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, is published by Wolters Kluwer. With internationally renowned editors, the journal covers diabetes technology as the major topic, together with other aspects of diabetes research, including types, pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatments, therapeutics, comorbidities, and case reports.

IJDT, founded by its Editor-in-chief Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, is published by Wolters Kluwer.

IJDT is a tri-monthly, peer-reviewed scientific e-journal that publishes original articles, review articles, commentary articles, analysis articles, letters to the editor, scientific and medical literature focussing on diverse areas of diabetes as well as diabetes management technologies and therapies started with the aim to promote diabetes research from India and to publish it more quickly and effectively, informed Dr.Jothydev Kesavadev, EIC, IJDT. The journal accepts submissions from individuals in any specialty as long as the submission is within the scope of the journal.

“…..It is only through innovative research, we can successfully manage diabetes and thereby prevent associated future complications”, said Dr.Tadej Battelino, chairperson, ATTD (Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes). Diabetes India Secretary General, Dr.Banshi Saboo presided over the function. Ms.Gopika Krishnan, Executive Editor, IJDT, delivered the vote of thanks. Dignitaries from more than 10 countries participated in the event.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

The journal is available free of cost (www.ijdt.org).

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:26:54 am
Next Story

Delhi Police conduct multiple raids, detain 30 PFI workers, sympathisers

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement