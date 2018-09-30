International delegates to embark on ‘Gandhi trail’

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Suhrob Kholmuradov with Sushma Swaraj (Twitter/@MEAIndia/ File) Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Suhrob Kholmuradov with Sushma Swaraj (Twitter/@MEAIndia/ File)

Over 115 delegates from 69 countries will be embarking on a “Gandhi Trail” in Gujarat where they will visit Punsari village in Sabarkantha district, Dandi Kutir and Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, and Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Among those visiting the state include deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov and ministers from 46 other countries.

During the day-long tour, the delegates will first travel to Punsari in North Gujarat, before returning to Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

