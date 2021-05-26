Internal matters of Nepal: India on political developments in Kathmandu

India on Wednesday said the recent political developments in Nepal are its internal matters and it is for the country to deal with them under its own domestic framework and democratic processes.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India (MEA) remains unwavering in its support for Nepal and its people on their journey toward peace, stability and development.

Nepal witnessed fresh political turmoil last week after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament following unsuccessful attempts to obtain a majority to form a new government by caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The Nepalese president has also ordered the holding of general elections in November.

“We have taken note of the recent political developments in Nepal. We view these as internal matters of Nepal to be dealt by them under their own domestic framework and democratic processes,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was responding to media queries on fast-paced political developments in Nepal.

“As a neighbour and friend, India remains unwavering in its support for Nepal and its people on their journey toward progress, peace, stability and development,” Bagchi said.