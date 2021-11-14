Interfaith marriage: Tension in Agra locality after woman’s death

Communal tension prevailed in an Agra locality on Saturday, a day after alleged death of a woman by suicide.

According to police, the victim, Varsha (22), had an interfaith marriage with a local person, Faheem (26), a year ago and was living away from the city.

The victim’s family has alleged that she did not die by suicide and was being harassed by her in-laws.

On Saturday, police lodged an FIR against Faheem and four members of his family under IPC section 304-B (dowry death) at Shahganj police station, SSP, Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

According to police, the victim was in the city for the last few days and was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in Shahganj. Minor clashes broke out in the area following the death and heavy police force was deployed.

“We received information that a woman was found hanging inside her in-laws’ house. Police officials reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem,” SSP Singh said. “Given tension in the area, police force from several stations were deployed and the situation was brought under control.”

He said, “Since the allegation is that the woman died under mysterious circumstances, we will await the postmortem report for further investigation.”

Faheem and two family members have been arrested in connection with the case.

Faheem, police said, ran an automobile repair shop in Agra. He and Varsha had a court marriage about a year ago and resided in Indore for some time, police said.

According to police, when they were about to seize the body on Friday evening and send it for autopsy, Varsha’s family, including her brother Dushyant, refused to allow them take it. At this point, a group people, which purportedly included some Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers, arrived there in support of the family and allegedly entered into a clash with people from another community after heated arguments with Faheem’s relatives and neighbours, police said.



BJYM’s Brij regional secretary Gaurav Rajawat said, “When I reached the spot, people from other community started pelting stones on us. I had gone there after being called by the girl’s brother.”

BJP’s Agra district president Giriraj Singh Kushwaha said, “I have come to know members of the party’s youth wing had gone to Shahganj. I was out of station yesterday and am now returning to Agra. I will collect details.”

“There is no possibility that she killed herself. She was not happy and she told us she’s trying to adjust. It seems she could not adjust anymore and they killed her,” victim’s brother Dushyant said.