Interface between people and officials dealing land transactions must be less: Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said there should be minimal interface between people and officials dealing with land issues to eliminate corruption.

Advertising

He also urged the Centre and state governments to simplify land transaction procedures and make them transparent.

Releasing a book titled “Land Registration, Global Practices & Lessons for India”, Naidu also said age-old laws require amendments from time-to-time and added that issue of land grabbing needed to be considered with great concern.

“I feel that the interface between the people and the officials dealing with land issues, including registration, has to be minimal to eliminate corruption.

Advertising

All states and the Centre should move in the direction of simplifying the procedures and making them totally transparent,” he said.

He also said that states will have to make mammoth changes in the administrative and legal setup of land records and land transactions as there is “not much happening on the ground”.

ENS