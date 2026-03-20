Inter-state sex racket busted; three arrested

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The Goa Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three persons for allegedly operating an inter-state prostitution racket as well as multiple websites offering escort services.
During a raid following an FIR registered against 22 websites engaged in “dissemination and publication of sexually explicit and objectionable content”, three accused — identified as M V Narayan Rao (40) AND Manjunath Shahshetty (36) from Karnataka, and Shahbaz Khan (33) from Bhopal — were arrested from Goa’s Nerul earlier this week and remanded to police custody for three days. Police said they have also seized a cellphone, the number of which was mentioned on the websites of the escort services, from the possession of the accused.
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