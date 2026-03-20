Inter-state sex racket busted; three arrested

Police said they have also seized a cellphone, the number of which was mentioned on the websites of the escort services, from the possession of the accused.

The Goa Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three persons for allegedly operating an inter-state prostitution racket as well as multiple websites offering escort services.

During a raid following an FIR registered against 22 websites engaged in “dissemination and publication of sexually explicit and objectionable content”, three accused — identified as M V Narayan Rao (40) AND Manjunath Shahshetty (36) from Karnataka, and Shahbaz Khan (33) from Bhopal — were arrested from Goa’s Nerul earlier this week and remanded to police custody for three days. Police said they have also seized a cellphone, the number of which was mentioned on the websites of the escort services, from the possession of the accused.