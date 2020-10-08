Inter-state gang of car thieves busted, Mumbai man among two held

After securing the documents, they would forge and print the documents by replacing the real owner's photos with theirs (Representational)

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Rajkot on Thursday busted an inter-state gang of car thieves by detaining a Surat man and a Mumbai man for allegedly stealing cars from the city after hiring them on rent and later on selling them on forged documents.

Based on a tip-off, the DCB nabbed Dhiru Mangroliya (35), a resident of Virar West in Mumbai, and Divyesh Patoliya, a resident of Velja village in Surat. Police said that the duo were originally from Chaparda village in Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district. That hired two cars from different travel agents telling them they would drive themselves but later sold them off by forging documents, police said.

“They would give their forged identity proof and pay travel agents in advance. To win the confidence of the agents, they would drive the car on the pre-decided route. But later, they would throw the GPS device of the car away, switch off their mobiles phones and drive away. Tthey would then sell the vehicle in remote areas using forged documents,” DCB police inspector Viral Gadhvi said in a release.

Gadhvi added that the gang scan OLX platform and search cars similar to the ones stolen by them. After finding similar vehicles on the sale on the OLX website, they pose as prospective buyers and ask the sellers to send them smart card of vehicle registration details and their identity proof on WhatsApp.

After securing the documents, they would forge and print the documents by replacing the real owner’s photos with theirs. They would then remove the original vehicle registration plates from stolen cars and get new registration using the forged documents to sell the vehicle in other states.

Police recovered an Innova car and an Ertiga car from the accused and seized 107 plain voter’s identity cards, 37 vehicle driving licences, three plain vehicle registration smart cards, a smart card printer and a smart phone. Police said the duo had stolen the cars from the jurisdiction of Thorala and Taluka police stations in Rajkot a few weeks ago.

DCB said that Patoliya was earlier arrested by DCB of Surat in connection with theft of 34 motorbikes whose registration certificates were forged based on documents solicited from OLX.

