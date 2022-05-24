Inter-State Council redrawn; Shah to head standing panel

The Centre has reconstituted the Inter-State Council, which works to promote cooperative federalism, a notification issued by the government Monday said.

Headed by the PM, the Council will comprise six Union ministers, besides the Chief Ministers of the 28 states and UTs with a legislature, and administrators of UTs without a legislature. It will also have 10 Union ministers as permanent invitees. The government has also reconstituted the standing committee of the Council, with Home Minister Amit Shah its chairman.

Mandated with creating a strong institutional framework to promote and support cooperative federalism, the Council helps the Centre and states iron out differences on policy and governance.

The standing committee will have continuous consultation and process matters pertaining to the Centre-state relations before they are taken up in Inter-State Council.