Inter-faith couple passport row: Woman’s address wrong, says UP police

The Lucknow Police on Tuesday said that Tanvi Seth, who had accused a passport official of humiliating her and her husband over their inter-faith marriage, had not been living at the Lucknow address mentioned in her application for the past year. An “adverse report” has been sent to the passport office.

An adverse report is submitted by police when they cannot verify details mentioned in the application. The applicant will have to appear before passport officials to explain the unverifiable information.

Last Wednesday, Tanvi had contacted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter, alleging harassment by a passport official.

The next day, the regional passport officer handed over passports to Tanvi and her husband, Anas Siddiqui, under the “post verification category”. Vikas Mishra, a senior superintendent and granting officer at the Lucknow Passport Seva Kendra, had allegedly asked Siddiqui to convert to Hinduism and Tanvi to change her name in all her documents, and yelled at her when she refused to do so. He was transferred to Gorakhpur the next day. However, he had claimed that he did not misbehave and was only following protocol.

“It is a rule that the passport applicant should be residing at the given address for at least one year… Speaking to other people, we found out that she (Tanvi) has been living in Noida,” Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar said.

“We have sent the report to the RPO. It will decide the next course of action,” he added.

