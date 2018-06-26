Inter-faith couple passport row: Tanvi Seth does not stay at the address mentioned in application form, says UP police

Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth. Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth.

The Uttar Pradesh police have found that the woman who had accused a passport officer of harassing her over her marital status does not stay at the address mentioned by her in her application form. “In our investigation, we found out that Tanvi Seth has not been staying at the current mentioned address for a year. We have sent our report to the Regional Passport Office, further investigation will be done by them,” said Deepak Kumar, SSP.

In our investigation, we found out that Tanvi Seth has not been staying at the current mentioned address for a year. We have sent our report to the Regional Passport Office, further investigation will be done by them: Deepak Kumar, SSP. Lucknow on Inter-faith couple passport row pic.twitter.com/eHwpp63TgE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2018

The inter-faith couple, Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, last week, took to Twitter following the alleged harassment Wednesday. Asking External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for help, they claimed Vikash Mishra, who is a senior superintendent and a granting officer, harassed them over the woman’s name. He had allegedly also asked the man to convert to Hinduism, and her to change her name in all her documents. He reportedly yelled at her when she refused to do so.

The officer, who was transferred following the complaint, dismissed the allegations against him saying, he had done no wrong and was simply following protocol. The officer had also raised objection over her applying for a passport from Lucknow while being a resident of Noida. An eyewitness of the incident had also claimed that the official had not misbehaved with the woman.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App