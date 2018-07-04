Inter-faith couple row: Lucknow RPO clears woman’s passport

Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth. Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth.

The passport of Tanvi Seth, who was allegedly “harassed” by an official at the Lucknow Passport Seva Kendra last month, was cleared on Monday.

The Lucknow Regional Passport Office (RPO) said clearance was granted as the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) did not file any adverse report related to the six points mentioned in the new passport verification rules.

A few days ago, Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar had confirmed filing an adverse report during verification as Seth had not been living in Lucknow — which she had mentioned as her current address — for the past one year, and had been living in Noida instead.

However, Regional Passport Officer Piyush Verma said that as per new verification rules, applicable from June 1 onwards, no adverse report can be filed on basis of a person’s address. “We have cleared the passport of Tanvi Seth …No adverse report was filed by police on the six points mentioned in the new format.”

