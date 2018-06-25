Inter-faith couple harassment row: Back from Europe tour, Sushma Swaraj calls out social media abusers

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. (Photo: Anil Sharma/File) Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. (Photo: Anil Sharma/File)

Senior BJP leader and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, who often uses Twitter to offer help to those in need, on Sunday posted a series of tweets by profiles that were abusing and trolling her.

“I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I don’t know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them,” Swaraj posted on Twitter.

Her office did not comment on her retweets.

The trolling comes in the backdrop of the MEA’s action against Vikas Mishra, the official accused of humiliating an inter-faith couple while issuing passport to them in Lucknow. Last Wednesday, Mohammed Anas Siddiqui and his wife Tanvi Seth had alleged that Mishra had asked Anas to convert to Hinduism and Tanvi to change her name or her application would be rejected. The couple had tweeted to Swaraj, asking her to intervene. After which the department official had said that Mishra has been transferred with immediate effect and a showcause notice issued. The couple were later issued passports.

Swaraj retweeted posts from six Twitter profiles. At least two of these profiles tagged Mishra in their tweets and stated that they supported his action.

Condemning the social media abuse, the Congress tweeted: “No matter the situation or reason, nothing calls for threats of violence, disrespect & abuse. @SushmaSwaraj ji, we applaud your decision to call out the heinous trolls of your own party.”

