Inter-country adoptions: Delhi HC seeks report from WCD Ministry

OBSERVING THAT no permanent mechanism exists for inter-country adoption under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA), the Delhi High Court has asked the Ministry of Women and Child Development for a report on the issue within two months while ordering the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to act under the aforementioned law in the meantime.

In the order passed Tuesday, Justice Prathiba Singh said whenever an inter-country adoption takes place under HAMA and an NOC is required — including for issuance of a passport or visa — a special committee would be appointed to verify the particulars upon an application being filed before CARA. “The Committee would then record its satisfaction and issue the NOC within one month. CARA would also be entitled to monitor the progress of the child for two years from the date of arrival of the adopted child in the receiving country,” reads the order.

According to Advocate Anil Malhotra, who specialises on the subject, “CARA grants NOC to the adoptive parents, who wish to take the child out of India. However, in cases of adoptions under HAMA, which are not governed by the JJ Act, CARA only certifies the adoption to have taken place as per the Hague Adoption Convention 1993,” adding that 1993 convention requires approval from a central authority.

Justice Singh said there was a clear need to create a mechanism to enable inter-country adoptions under HAMA and that there was a clear gap in the area.