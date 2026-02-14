Inter-caste couple in Bhopal get police protection after knocking on court’s doors

The High Court held that, in light of the law laid down by the Supreme Court, it was appropriate to direct the Superintendent of Police to ensure protection of the couple’s life and liberty

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalFeb 14, 2026 03:32 PM IST
madhya pradesh high court, intercaste couple, madhya pradesh,The counsel for the petitioners argued that two consenting adults have a fundamental right to choose their life partner and reside together without interference. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the police to provide protection to an inter-caste couple who alleged harassment and threats from their family members following their marriage this year.

Hearing a writ petition filed by the couple, Justice B P Sharma disposed of the matter with directions to the Superintendent of Police to look into their complaint and take appropriate steps to ensure their safety and liberty in accordance with law.

According to the petition, the couple – both Hindus belonging to different castes – solemnised their marriage on January 9, 2026, at the Hindu Vivah Sansthanam Samiti in Bhopal as per Hindu rites and rituals. They placed on record their marriage certificate and educational marksheets to establish that they are majors. The woman is 23, and the man is 19, and they belong to the Yadav and Kushawaha communities.

The petitioners told the court that they had “married of their own free will, without any pressure, fear or inducement”. They alleged that family members were “attempting to initiate criminal proceedings against them and were pressuring them to dissolve the marriage”. They further submitted that “false complaints had been lodged with the police in an attempt to harass and intimidate them”.

Must Read | Ultimate decision rests with her: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 29-week pregnancy

Through their plea, the couple sought a writ of mandamus restraining the authorities from taking any coercive action against them on the basis of such complaints, and sought police protection against alleged threats from relatives.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that two consenting adults have a fundamental right to choose their life partner and reside together without interference. Reliance was placed on the Supreme Court’s judgments in Lata Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh (2006) and Shakti Vahini vs Union of India (2018), which affirm the right of consenting adults to marry across caste lines and call for protection against harassment or honour-based violence.

The State opposed the petition but did not dispute that both petitioners are majors and that the marriage had been solemnised of their own volition.

Story continues below this ad

Observing that there was no dispute regarding the age or consent of the couple, the High Court held that, in light of the law laid down by the Supreme Court, it was appropriate to direct the Superintendent of Police to examine the matter and take necessary steps to ensure protection of the couple’s life and liberty.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
England vs Scotland
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement