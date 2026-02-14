Inter-caste couple in Bhopal get police protection after knocking on court’s doors

The counsel for the petitioners argued that two consenting adults have a fundamental right to choose their life partner and reside together without interference. (Image generated using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the police to provide protection to an inter-caste couple who alleged harassment and threats from their family members following their marriage this year.

Hearing a writ petition filed by the couple, Justice B P Sharma disposed of the matter with directions to the Superintendent of Police to look into their complaint and take appropriate steps to ensure their safety and liberty in accordance with law.

According to the petition, the couple – both Hindus belonging to different castes – solemnised their marriage on January 9, 2026, at the Hindu Vivah Sansthanam Samiti in Bhopal as per Hindu rites and rituals. They placed on record their marriage certificate and educational marksheets to establish that they are majors. The woman is 23, and the man is 19, and they belong to the Yadav and Kushawaha communities.