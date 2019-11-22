Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 to roll out from December 2

Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0, the mission mode immunisation programme that follows the highly successful Mission Indradhanush, will be rolled out from December 2. It aims to achieve targets of full immunisation coverage in 272 districts in 27 states, and will be implemented at the block level (652 blocks) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The programme focuses on all children up to two years of age and pregnant women who have been left uncovered under the immunisation programme.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday reviewed the states’ preparedness for the mission. He said: “… India has the opportunity to achieve further reduction in deaths among children under five years of age, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030.”