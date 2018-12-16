Intense lobbying continues: Congress to announce Chhattisgarh CM today

After a day of intense lobbying and negotiations, the Congress on Saturday could not announce who would be its chief minister in Chhattisgarh, although sources said a rotational chief minister arrangement could be the way out. Senior Congress leaders said the final decision would be announced in Raipur on Sunday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi held more than one round of discussions with all four contenders — Bhupesh Baghel, Tamardhwaj Sahu, T S Singhdeo and Charan Das Mahant — and tweeted a picture of himself with all four, signalling that an agreement has been arrived at.

“No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team,” he tweeted a quote of Reid Hoffman, who co-founded professional networking site LinkedIn.

Sources said the party leadership initially leaned towards Durg MP and CWC member Sahu, but faced stiff resistance from state Congress chief Baghel and former CLP leader Singhdeo.

The strong opposition forced the party to return to the drawing board and, if sources are to be believed, came up with a rotational chief minister arrangement between Baghel and Singhdeo. Sahu, one of the leaders claimed, walked out of one of the meetings in a huff.

AICC general secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia told The Sunday Express that the party would announce its decision at a meeting of the CLP in Raipur. “You will get to know tomorrow… A meeting of CLP will take place at 12.30 pm,” he said.