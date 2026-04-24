Heatwave alert: IMD warns of 45 degrees in north, central India over next 3 days

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Written by Paramita Datta
An intense heatwave is likely to grip the plains of northwest and central India over the next 3–4 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Maximum temperatures across northwest, central, and parts of peninsular India — including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, and parts of Gujarat and Odisha — have remained significantly high. The highest temperature recorded was 44.5°C in Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), the IMD said.
In eastern India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, maximum temperatures have ranged between 36°C and 40°C. Meanwhile, relatively lower temperatures have been recorded in the Western Himalayan region, parts of northeast India, hill stations, and some coastal areas.
Daytime temperatures were above normal by more than 5°C across large parts of Jammu & Kashmir and in isolated pockets of northwest, northeast, and eastern India. A rise of 3°C to 5°C above normal was recorded across much of northwest India — including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh — as well as parts of central, eastern, and peninsular India.
Some areas of central India and the southern peninsula saw temperatures 1.6°C to 3°C above normal, while coastal and island regions largely remained within 1.5°C of the seasonal average.
Delhi: The national capital recorded a maximum temperature above 42°C and a minimum around 35°C. A yellow alert for heatwave conditions has been issued for April 25.
Kolkata: Temperatures are expected to rise over the next two days across West Bengal, followed by a likely drop of 3–4°C over the subsequent five days.
Mumbai: The city is expected to see maximum and minimum temperatures of around 38°C and 24°C, respectively, over the next 48 hours.
Chennai: Maximum temperatures have hovered around 37°C, with minimum temperatures near 33°C. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and light rainfall over the next week, which may bring some relief. Temperatures are expected to stay near 37°C (max) and 28°C (min).
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 25–26, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from April 26–28, and Bihar on April 26–27. A hailstorm is also likely in Jharkhand on April 26, the IMD said.
The northeast is expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Temperatures in many parts of the country are currently in the 40–42°C range, which is typical for this time of year. However, the IMD has warned of a further rise over the next few days, with heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of northwest and central India, where temperatures may touch 44–45°C.
Dust storms accompanied by thunderstorms are also likely over western Rajasthan on April 25, and in adjoining regions between April 26 and 28, due to a weak western disturbance. Light rainfall is expected in some areas during this period.
(The author is an intern with The Indian Express)
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