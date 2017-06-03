Intense heat in many states, Sriganganagar sizzles at 46.5 degree

Mother protecting his child from heat during summer. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Mother protecting his child from heat during summer. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Many states in eastern and northern parts of the country reeled under intense heat with Sriganganagar recording a maximum of 46.5 degree Celsius, while some southern states witnessed rainfall. It was a hot and sultry day in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 42.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. Humidity levels oscillated between 64 and 18 per cent.

Hot weather conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Sriganganagar being the hottest place with a maximum of 46.5 degree Celsius. Barmer recorded a high of 46.4 degrees Celsius while Churu and Jaisalmer both registering maximum temperatures of 46 degree Celsius.Very light rains occurred at isolated areas in the state. Intense heatwave swept Punjab and Haryana with maximum temperature soaring several degrees above the normal in most parts of both states. In Haryana, Hisar was the hottest place as it recorded a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius while Ambala registered a maximum of 42.3 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Amritsar registered a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 42.8 degrees Celsius and 43.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Uttar Pradesh, heatwave prevailed in different parts of the state, with the mercury touching 44.5 degree Celsius in Lucknow. Allahabad recorded a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Banda 46.2 degree Celsius, Jhansi 45.7 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 45 degrees Celsius and Kanpur 44.8 degrees Celsius. The mercury rose across Himachal Pradesh and Una recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius. Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Nahan recorded maximum temperatures of 37.2 degrees Celsius, 36.6 degrees Celsius and 36.4 degrees Celsius respectively.Searing heat revived in Odisha after a day’s respite due to rains and the mercury breached the 40 degree Celsius mark in at least 10 places.

Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state recording 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Hirakud at 43.5 degrees Celsius, Angul at 43.1 degrees Celsius and Sambalpur at 42.2 degrees Celsius. Bihar experienced hot and dry weather. Gaya was the hottest at 44.8 degrees Celsius while the mercury soared to 42.5 degrees in Patna and was at 40.6 degrees in Bhagalpur. Day temperatures were appreciably above normal in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. However, rainfall occurred in parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

