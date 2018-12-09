Intel on ‘unusual’ events in Kargil shared with govt just before 1999 war: RAW ex-chief A S Dulat

Intelligence reports pointing to intrusion in Kargil in 1999 were submitted to the Union government just before the Kargil conflict, and the report went up to then Union Home Minister L K Advani, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A S Dulat said on Saturday. He said the report also had inputs from the Army.

Advertising

Participating in a discussion titled “Wisdom of Spies” as part of the Military Literature Festival here, Dulat said, “There was intelligence input about some unusual happenings, and the report went up to the Union Home Minister.” Dulat, who was with the Intelligence Bureau at the time of the Kargil conflict, said the vital information was shared with the Home Minister, who also held the charge of Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier, Lt Gen Kamal Davar (retd), former head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, highlighted the importance of putting all the three defence wings physically under a unified command, with the aim to ensure convergence in decision-making. Cautioning against the current trend of the National Security Adviser (NSA) being the the country’s “intelligence czar”, Lt Gen Davar said it is one thing to have information but totally another to act on all available inputs.

He highlighted the need to invest more aggressively in acquiring language mastery in languages such as Mandarin, Sinhalese and Pashto.

Advertising

Underscoring the need to adopt technology, he said intellect and technology now have to be synchronised to achieve desired ends. “Our covert capability would depend on the marriage of these two aspects,” Lt Gen Davar said.

Lt General Sanjeev Langer (retd) spoke about the paucity of intelligence available to the Army and said that even now operations are launched with just 30 to 40 per cent of desired intelligence being available. He, however, differed on the issue of collective unified command and said a country like India needs different heads to come together to contribute towards a crucial decision.

Moderating the discussion, K C Verma a former director of RAW, lamented the disheartening tendency of political and public class to blame intelligence officials for all systemic failures. “Information gathering is one important aspect of success and taking a sound decision on available intelligence was a specialised art which not many have,” he said.

Both Dulat and Lt Gen Davar also said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan should be given more time in office before arriving at any conclusion about him. Dulat pointed out that Khan had recently termed the Mumbai attacks a terror incident.