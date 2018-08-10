Intel input says Masood Azhar’s nephew in India, agencies on high alert

JeM founder Masood Azhar. (File Photo) JeM founder Masood Azhar. (File Photo)

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security agencies are on their toes after an intelligence input was received that the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and his younger brother Abdul Rauf’s former bodyguard have infiltrated into India and are suspected to have set up terror modules in Delhi and Srinagar.

According to the input, accessed by The Indian Express, Mohammed Umer, son of Azhar’s elder brother Ibrahim, infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the last week of May. In the same month, Rauf’s former bodyguard Mohammed Ismail is also learnt to have entered Kashmir. Rauf is a key accused in the IC 814 hijacking which led to Azhar’s release from captivity in India.

Worryingly, Ismail was learnt to have visited Delhi immediately after infiltrating into Kashmir and is now back into the Valley after, perhaps, setting up a module. “Mohammed Ismail has also entered J&K in May 2018. However, he moved towards Delhi, where he was asked to set up a module for a spectacular operation,” the input said.

Confirming his current location in J&K, it said, “As per latest input, senior formations of JeM based in Pakistan have now located Mohammed Ismail in the general area between Pulwama and Srinagar.”

Meanwhile, Azhar’s nephew Mohammed Umer is learnt to be working on recruiting and training youths in J&K, which has recently seen a surge in young men joining militant ranks. According to the input, Umer has been “tasked to oversee operational preparation and training of newly recruited Kashmiri youth inside the Valley by staying for a period of six months”.

Security agencies, in fact, have already had an encounter with Umer in which he escaped and later took shelter near Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, according to the input. Last month, a group associated with Umer had even snatched weapons from policemen in Kashmir, the input said.

Intelligence agencies have learnt that Mohammed Ismail is currently with Umer to execute the outfit’s plans in Kashmir.

“The presence of two extremely important and senior JeM Commanders in the Valley closer to the Independence Day Celebrations and the ongoing Amarnath Yatra has significant security implications,” the input said.

Following the input, security forces across the country, particularly in J&K and Delhi, have been asked to remain extra alert and watchful. All military and central armed police camps in J&K have been asked to maintain tight security around their camps and to be extremely vigilant. Suggestions have also been made to increase the number of pickets and have more road opening exercises in Kashmir, Home Ministry sources said.

In Delhi, police and central armed forces have been put on high alert, said sources. While Delhi Police is carrying out nakabandis across the city, the CISF has added an extra layer of frisking at all metro stations.

