Intel alert: Pakistan trying to push Afghan militants into India

Intelligence inputs have indicated that Pakistan is trying to push an estimated 100 Afghan militants into India. These militants have been brought to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and are ready to cross into Kashmir, according to the inputs.

Top sources in the security establishment also said that close to 15 such militants were identified at a launchpad in PoK’s Lipa Valley about three days ago. Lipa Valley is opposite the Uri and Tangdhar sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

After Article 370 was abrogated, these intelligence inputs warn of militants targeting security forces in the Valley. Beyond Kashmir, sources stated that major Indian cities could also be their intended targets, with Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat already put on alert.

The sources said that there was a Jaish-e-Mohammed meeting in Bahawalpur on August 19- 20, which was attended by launch commanders and was chaired by Abdul Rauf Asghar, the brother of JeM-founder Masood Azhar.

The rationale behind sending battle-hardened Afghans, top sources said, is that very few locals from the Valley have managed to get trained across the border in the recent past, and most are ill-trained. Most local militants have a “very short shelf life”, the sources said.

There is an “overall recruitment drive” being conducted in PoK, the security establishment sources mentioned.