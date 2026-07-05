Integrated Parachute tests for Gaganyaan a success: ISRO

The test involved deployment of 10 parachutes to facilitate the deceleration of the Crew Module before splashdown. (ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Friday successfully conducted Integrated Parachute tests required to validate deceleration systems, which will be used in the Gaganyaan’s Crew Module splashdown at sea. Crew Module is a special, pressurised space vehicle which houses the astronauts during take-off, space flights and splashdowns.

ISRO Saturday said it was developing a solid motor based Sub-Orbital Launch Vehicle for Experiments (SOLVE).

This is a special test rocket that can perform numerous experiments under various test conditions. During such tests, the Crew Module is separated from the vehicle at an altitude of 10 to 17 km.

ISRO added that the tests performed on July 3 at its Sriharikota centre saw the deployment of about 10 parachutes, which are primarily responsible for reducing the velocity of the Crew Module as it descends and splashes down into the sea.