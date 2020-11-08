Integrated approach among triservices key to dealing with threats: IAF chief

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria during the NDA passing-out parade in Pune on Saturday. (Express)

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that an integrated synergistic approach among the triservices is key to deal with today’s multidimensional battlespace as well as hybrid threats.

He also hailed the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff and said that the formation of the Department of Military Affairs marks the beginning of the “most historic phase of higher defence reforms” in the country.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was addressing National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets after reviewing the passing out parade of its 139th course, which was held at the academy’s Khetrapal Ground at Khadakwasla, Pune.

He said, “NDA is not just the cradle of leadership but a true cradle of jointmanship. The vast experience of joint training at the NDA needs to be carried forward to the respective service academies. Today’s battlespace is highly complex and multi-dimensional, with unpredictable security scenarios and high operational tempo. In the battlespace, operational response will demand an integrated synergistic approach.

“Therefore the bonds of friendship that you have forged here, with your course mates, with your squadron mates, need to continue throughout your life, as you grow into your service career and should always translate into better synergy at every stage of your career,” the IAF chief said.

The parade had been modified keeping in mind Covid precautions. Thus parents of the cadets were not invited for the ceremony. However, the event was covered live on Doordarshan channels and social media platforms.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said, “Appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff and formation of the DMA (Department of Military Affairs) marks the beginning of the most historic phase of higher defence reforms in our country. And all of you having been born in this perfect triservices institute called the NDA at the start of the training are actually best equipped to successfully transform in this era of jointness, as you grow in your respective services.

A total of 540 cadets participated, of whom 302 cadets were from the 139th course.

