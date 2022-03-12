Integrate NIA, CBI, NCB data with CCTNS: Shah

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that data of central agencies such as the CBI, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) should also be integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS), which currently connects all police stations in the country.

“As many as 16,390 police stations in the country have been connected on CCTNS, but Central agencies such as the CBI, the NCB and NIA are still not connected with it. All agencies must join the CCTNS as soon as possible and make data 100 per cent complete,” Shah said, addressing a gathering of police officers at the 37th Foundation Day of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

He said the target of the second phase of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) has been set by the Centre with an expenditure of about Rs 3,500 crore by the year 2026.

“After its completion, it should be made increasingly useful by using Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, analytical tools and fingerprint system. Till now, around 1 crore fingerprints have been registered and if these become available to all police stations, there is no need to pursue criminals, as after getting their fingerprints, their address can be found on the data base of the police station,” the MHA quoted him as saying.