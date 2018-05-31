Insurance firms should settle farmers’ crop claims by June 7, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

CRACKING THE whip against insurance companies, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the firms to disburse all claims of eligible farmers before June 7. He warned the companies that any further delay would invite strict action, including blacklisting.

“The insurance companies have been strictly told to disburse crop insurance to farmers by June 7,” Fadnavis told mediapersons. He gave the direction during a meeting called to review the impact of the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme at the Mantralaya.

“Of the five companies that were reviewed, only one has completed disbursement up to 94 per cent. Rest were found terribly lacking in meeting even the average targets,” said Fadnavis.

The companies were asked to disburse insurance claims and provide farmers relief ahead of the kharif sowing season starting next month. “The khariff season is set to commence. Farmers would require the money to buy seeds for sowing and other activities. If insurance companies delay disbursement, it defeats the very objective of the scheme. The companies cannot provide any justification. And if there are some issues, it should be discussed and cleared immediately,” the CM said.

Officials said that of the total 1.36 crore farmers in the state, 81 lakh had enrolled for the crop insurance scheme. But only 45.76 lakh had claimed crop insurance, worth Rs 2,600 crore for the 2017 kharif season. “In the last one year, only 12 lakh farmers have received insurance not exceeding Rs 250 crore,” said an official.

The firms under scanner are Agriculture Insurance Company (paid 0.16 per cent of the crop insurance), National Insurance Company (0.07 per cent), United Insurance Company (3.75 per cent), Oriental Insurance Company (4.57 per cent) and Reliance Insurance Company (94.27 per cent).

