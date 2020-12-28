Insurance company manager ‘manhandled by Sena MP’s aide’ over ‘pittance of compensation to farmers’

"Dhawle manhandled Suroshe during the meeting. We are in the process of registering an offence," said Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal.

An aide of Yavatmal-Washim Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gawali allegedly manhandled the local manager of a private insurance company at Yavatmal on Monday during a meeting with company officials over the alleged low compensation paid to farmers for crop damage.

Santosh Dhawale, Yavatmal district communications chief of Shiv Sena, allegedly threw soyabeans at Sachin Suroshe, the manager of insurance company IFFCO-Tokio. He allegedly got up from his seat and caught Suroshe by the collar, before police intervened and took Dhawale out.

Gawali said, “The company has paid pittance of compensation to farmers, and even refused compensation to many farmers, citing non-fulfillment of certain terms and conditions. The incident today was due to emotions running high over the issue. We went to meet him at his office. Had we called him outside, farmers would have beaten him up.”

She added, “4,67,000 Yavatmal farmers, state government and Centre together paid Rs 167 crore premium to the company. But they refused compensation to thousands of farmers against crop damage due to unseasonal rains, saying the farmers didn’t upload the photos of soyabean harvest on the company’s portal as per the requirement. How many farmers can do that?”

Gawali alleged that the company’s survey was fraudulent and it must give compensation as per the state government’s assessment of crop damage. She added, “Such companies should be blacklisted and the state government should itself take up the responsibility of farm insurance.”

Suroshe couldn’t be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.