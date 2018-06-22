‘Insulted’ for bringing girlfriend home, Kerala youth found dead

A youth was found dead on railway tracks in Kerala’s Neduvathoor on Wednesday. According to police, the youth’s body was found days after he was allegedly insulted for bringing his girlfriend to his house on Sunday. Circumstantial evidence indicated the death to be a case of suicide, police said.

K K Sreejith, 28, a native of Kottathala in Kollam district, had gone to his house on Sunday with the woman, whom he wanted to marry.

Sreejith, a salesman, had been living with his elder sister in another village. “When they entered the house, his uncle Gopalakrishnan, who stays nearby, informed others and they gathered around Sreejith’s house. They shouted and sneered at him,’’ the youth’s cousin K Sivaraman said.

Puthur SHO R Ratheesh Kumar said the claim that Sreejith was assaulted by residents is “baseless”. A case of unnatural death has been lodged and further probe is on, police said.

