Insult to Muslims to say Ramzan will affect voting, says AIMIM chief Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Monday said coinciding of Lok Sabha polls with Ramzan will not hamper poll percentage, rubbishing claims made by some leaders to the effect.

Advertising

The general elections will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23, while Ramzan is expected to commence either on May 5 or 6, depending on the sighting of the moon, and lasts about 29 days.

Leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have claimed that elections during the Muslim holy month will inconvenience the community, largely seen to be backing the opposition parties, and help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“They say poll percentage will come down because they are fasting. That is all rubbish. Nothing of that sort will happen. I am confident that the spirituality of Muslims will increase during Ramzan. On the contrary, poll per cent will go up,” Owaisi told reporters.

“Elections are constitutional obligation and they must go on. Why Muslims will not work during Ramzan? Fasting is obligatory on Muslims. We cook, work, clean and take care of our families while fasting,” he tweeted.

“Its an insult to Muslims to say Ramzan will affect our voting. In Ramzan, Shaitan is enchained – inshallah one will use their vote to defeat his agents,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said.

Reacting to the controversy, the Election Commission (EC) had earlier said polls are conducted during Ramzan as an entire month cannot be excluded from the schedule. However, dates of main festivals and Fridays are avoided as poll days, it added.

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan had tweeted Sunday that elections will be held in Delhi on May 12, when Muslims will be observing Ramzan.

“There will be less polling among Muslims, and it will directly benefit the BJP,” he had claimed.

Some leaders of the ruling TMC in West Bengal had also spoken on similar lines.

Advertising

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 23, the Election Commission had announced on Sunday.