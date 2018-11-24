Institutions need to look within to restore credibility: Pranab Mukherjee

With institutions such as the judiciary, the Election Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General’s office, Central Vigilance Commission and the Central Information Commission coming under strain in recent past, and their credibility being questioned, there is “widespread cynicism and disillusionment with governance and functioning of these institutions”, former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.

“To restore this credibility, the correctives have to come from within,” Mukherjee said while addressing inauguration session of a two-day national conference — “Towards Peace, Harmony and Happiness: Transition to Transformation” — that got under way here on Friday.

The Pranab Mukherjee Foundation and the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) are organising the event.

He said: “In the last 70 years we have established a successful Parliamentary democracy, an independent judiciary, and strong institutions such as the Election Commission, CAG, CVC, CIC, etc, to sustain and support our democratic structure…. We need a Parliament that debates, discusses and decides. We need a judiciary that gives justice without delay. We need a leadership that is committed to the nation. We need a state that inspires confidence among people in its ability to surmount challenges before us. We need a media and citizens who, even as they claim their rights, are equally committed to their responsibilities. In recent past, these institutions have come under severe strain and their credibility is being questioned. There is widespread cynicism and disillusionment with governance and functioning of these institutions.”

He said institutions are a mirror of the national character, and to save democracy these institutions must win back the trust of the people without any delay.

Putting up statistics to highlight India’s economic progress country since Independence, Mukherjee said, “Today we are the fastest growing among the world’s major economies… facts are an affirmation of the changes occurring within from both the Central and state governments.”

“In contrast, on the ranking of happiness, as reported in World Happiness Report 2018, we are at the 113th position out of 158 countries mapped. In Global Hunger Index, India’s place is 103 out of 119 countries mapped… Around 17 per cent of total suicides in the world are by Indians…”

He said if these statistics are anything to go by, India appears to be caught in a “rising economy; receding happiness” syndrome, and the country’s growth paradigm calls for an urgent relook. Delivering keynote address, Lok Sabha MP and veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said transformation means total change, which is qualitative and can be constructive or destructive. “The aim of constructive transformation is to seek higher values of life. The issue is how can we achieve violence free transition and transformation creating a peaceful, harmonious and healthy state. For this we require an understanding of current global scenario,” Joshi said.