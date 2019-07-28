Institutionalise mechanism to honour war heroes: Congress leader Bajwa to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Senior Congress leader Partap Bajwa Saturday urged Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to institutionalise mechanisms so that brave soldiers, such as Tiger Hill Vir Chakra awardee Satpal Singh, do not remain unrecognised. The Rajya Sabha MP also hailed the Punjab government decision of promoting Satpal Singh who had been working as a traffic constable.

“I congratulate the Government of Punjab for being prompt in redressing the wrongs meted out to Vir Chakra Awardee Satpal Singh, by promoting him to Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police. I thank The Indian Express for bringing to the notice of the public the plight of soldiers who return home after their dedicated service to the nation. A Vir Chakra Awardee had to wait 10 years for the government to notice his bravery, courage and sacrifice for this nation,” said Bajwa.

He was reacting to the news report of The Indian Express on former Havildar Satpal Singh, awarded Vir Chakra, for his gallantry in the Battle of Tiger Hill, who had been performing the duties of a Head Constable of traffic police. The Chief Minister ordered his immediate promotion to Assistant Sub Inspector following the publication of the news report on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In his letter, the MP added that there was a need to have a better and proactive system of creating mechanisms, by which soldiers who return home, are recognized and taken care of by the state.

“As Satpal Singh mentioned in the article published by The Indian Express, sportspersons who win international medals, are immediately recognized by the states. We need to create a similar system to ensure all soldiers who have received commendations for the immense sacrifices they have made are not forgotten. It has been 10 years since our brave soldiers fought and won the Kargil War. I am grateful for their courage and valour in defending our nation,” he said.

Bajwa added that it is time the nation defends its soldiers by creating a better process by which the states can honour those who fought for the nation.

Families of Kargil heroes honoured

Satyapaul Sharma and Usha Sharma, parents of martyr Capt Amol Kalia, who was born in Nangal, were felicitated during an event to mark 20th anniversary of Kargil War at Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai on Friday. Capt Amol Kalia of J&K Light Infantry was martyred on June 8, 1999. He was an expert in mountain warfare and had been given the task of recapturing Point 5203, at a height of 17,000 feet in the Kargil-Yaldor region, from soldiers of the Pakistani Army’s Northern Light Infantry. He was martyred along with 13 other soldiers.