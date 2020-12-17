‘Instigating local farmers’: 6 farm leaders asked to submit Rs 50 lakh bonds in Uttar Pradesh

“The police report states that they are instigating farmers in villages and also spreading false news following which peace could be broken in the area,” said a government official.

Amid the farmers’ agitation, the district administration in Sambhal has issued notices to six farmer leaders asking them to submit personal bonds of Rs 50 lakh each, along with sureties from two guarantors of the same amount, after police accused them of trying to instigate local farmers.

The six include Bharatiya Kisan Union (Asli) Sambhal district president Rajpal Singh and other farmer leaders identified as Jaiveer and Satendra alias Gangafal.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav confirmed the development. The notices have been issued under Section 111 of CrPC (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit breach of peace) on the basis of a report submitted by police.

However, BKU’s (Asli) state youth president Rishabh Chaudhary said sending notices of such a huge amount is harassment by the government. “We all are peacefully holding protests against the new farm law. We all have rights to raise an objection against wrongdoing,” he said.

Denying the allegations, Rajpal Singh said, “We are holding meetings with farmers in the village and explaining them about the new farm law.”

