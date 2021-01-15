Instead of recusing, Bhupinder Singh Mann should have taken stand against farm laws: SAD

Maheshinder Singh Grewal rued Maan's withdrawal from the panel saying it is already heavily tilted in favour of the Centre. (Twitter@Akali_Dal_)

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday said Bhupinder Singh Mann should not have recused himself from the Supreme Court-appointed committee, saying the BKU leader should have taken a stand for Punjab and Punjabiyat instead of weakening their case.

“Mann should have taken a stand for Punjab and Punjabiyat in the four-member committee formed by the Supreme Court to initiate a dialogue with farm organizations instead of weakening their case by recusing himself from the committee,” said SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal in a statement here.

Mann, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Mann) president, Thursday said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri-marketing laws

Grewal rued Maan’s withdrawal from the panel saying it is already heavily tilted in favour of the Centre. He said Mann’s action itself is a proof that he was under intense pressure from the Punjab government as well as the Centre to come out with a verdict in favour of the farm laws.

“This is why the BKU leader said he was recusing himself from the committee to ensure he did not compromise the interests of Punjab. It is clear that Mann’s conscience was pricking him and he did not want to betray his Punjabi brethren in any manner. However, instead of doing this, he should have fought against this conspiracy to forcibly enforce an anti-people legislation through a hand-picked expert panel,” he said.

Grewal also came down on “right wing farm expert and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s buddy Ashok Gulati for acting like a wolf in sheep’s clothing by openly accepting to become a member of the four-member committee despite espousing the three hated agricultural laws and terming them as the 1991 moment for Indian agriculture”.

Grewal said that Punjabis were astounded “at the perfidy of Gulati” who had accepted membership of the committee despite the fact that he was earlier a member of the Group of Experts formed by the Punjab government last year under the chairmanship of Montek Singh Ahluwalia.