Instead of joining hands with farmers, govt arm-wrestling with them: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Haryana’s former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday hit out at the BJP-JJP alliance government in state for using force on farmers who are protesting against the three central farm legislations.

“Rather than joining hands with the farmers in this hour of struggle for the welfare and growth of our country, the government is engaged in an arm-wrestling match with them,” Hooda said.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government should introspect why leaders of the BJP, which won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana two years ago, are not able to go among the public today. Hooda, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the state, claimed the government’s attitude towards farmers is completely negative as the purchase of wheat is being “delayed” by making the excuse of registration, and crop moisture.

He said this is being done as farmers have opposed the three agri laws of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“The decision to reduce the standard moisture content in wheat procurement from 14 to 12 per cent and quantity of standard mixture from 0.75 to 0.50 per cent is anti-farmer and will cause heavy economic losses to the farmers,” he said, demanding that the government must immediately withdraw this decision.

“Every year the government makes tall claims for the wheat procurement season. However, this year too their claims have been exposed as soon as the purchase started from April 1. The Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal is not able to handle the traffic of 16 lakh farmers and only 8 lakh farmers have been able to get the registration done so far because the portal server has been down. How will the remaining 50 per cent of the farmers sell their wheat,” he asked.

Hooda also termed the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana a complete failure, saying Right to Information (RTI) queries have indicated that insurance companies have rejected a large number of the claims of farmers. “In Haryana alone, insurance companies have rejected 1,96,795 crop insurance claims in 3 years,” he told reporters here.

The senior Congress leader also raised questions on the policies of the government on the issue of agriculture, education, unemployment, corruption, electricity and inflation. “Prices of petrol, diesel, gas and electricity are increasing continuously. Stamp duty, farmers’ input costs and the state’s debt are increasing. Every section is frustrated and disappointed with the government and they have completely lost public confidence,” he said.

He said the government wants to blame the opposition for its failures “whereas it should be introspecting why it has lost the support of the people”.

Referring to education and health services, Hooda said 56 per cent posts of doctors are lying vacant in the state. “The government should tell how many doctors it has recruited so far and how many medical colleges have been opened? Not only in hospitals but there is a large number of vacancies in schools and about 45,000 posts of teachers in government schools are lying vacant. About 50 per cent of the posts of headmaster and principal are also lying vacant in schools,” he claimed.

He pointed out that 54 per cent of the schools in the Chief Minister’s district of Karnal do not have a head teacher. “Despite this, the government is not making new recruitments,” he added.