Instant triple talaq petitioner Shayara Bano appointed to Uttarakhand women panel

Shayara Bano earlier joined BJP. (Source: Twitter/UttarakhandBJP)

Shayara Bano, the first petitioner in the case challenging instant triple talaq in Supreme Court, was on Tuesday appointed vice-chairperson in the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women and has been given a state minister’s rank. The state government made the appointment 10 days after she joined the BJP in Dehradun.

The state government appointed two more BJP workers as vice-chairpersons with minister’s rank in the state commission — Jyoti Shah of Almora district and Pushpa Paswan of Chamoli district. Both are full-time BJP workers who have been associated with the party for several years now.

The state government projected the appointments as a step towards honouring women during the Navaratri.

The panel’s chairperson Vijay Barthwal said, “There will be no difference. All three will hold the same powers. They will receive matters and forward them to me for hearing.”

Shayara joined the BJP earlier this month. The party had then said she will publicise BJP’s ideologies and play a “very important role”.

