Instant loan apps case: Chinese man arrested at Delhi airport

The Hyderabad police nabbed a Chinese national at the Delhi international airport in connection with its probe into instant loan apps that have been operating illegally. Zhu Wei, who hails from Jiangxi in China, was caught while trying to leave the country on Wednesday. He is the third Chinese national arrested by Telangana police in the case.

A statement from Joint Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that Zhu Wei, alias Lambo, was overall head of operations of loan apps being run by four companies—Aglow Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Liufang Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Nabloom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Pinprint Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Along with Wei, police also arrested his aide K Nagaraju of Kurnool, who according to police played a key role in the operation of call centers.

While Wei has remained tight-lipped about his role in the fraud, what has startled the investigators is that a preliminary investigation into the financial transactions has revealed that close to 1.4 crore transactions worth nearly Rs. 21,000 crores have taken place so far.

These volumes of transactions have happened over payment gateways and bank accounts linked to these companies. A large number of international transactions also happened through bitcoins. The bulk of transactions have taken place over the last 6 months, said police. A further probe into the financial transactions is underway.

Another Chinese national named Yuan Yuan alias Sissi alias Jennifer, who is presently abroad, had set up the companies’ operations in India.

At least three deaths by suicide, including that of an unemployed techie and an agriculture officer, due to alleged harassment over repayment of loans have been reported from across Telangana. The Hyderabad police have registered 27 cases against these apps, whereas investigation is ongoing in eight cases in Cyberabad and two in Rachakonda police commissionerates. At least 29 persons have been apprehended in the last few weeks from different parts of the country, like Gurgaon, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru, etc. The three police commissionerates have together approached Google to block as many as 200 such instant loan apps.

Earlier, the Cyberabad police had arrested Yi Bai alias Dennis, who hails from Jiangxi in Shanghai. Bai is said to be the chief operating officer(COO) of Singapore-based Xikai Holding PTE Limited which joined hands with Skyline Innovation Technology India Private Limited. Bai came to India in February 2020 on a business visa and stayed as the business development officer of Skyline and was setting up call centers across India, according to Cyberabad police.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda police arrested Chinese woman Liang Tian Tian from a call center in Pune, run on behalf of instant loan lending apps. Tian Tian married Parshuram Lahu Takve, the director of the company offering call center services in 2013, and has been living on a dependent visa in India since 2016. She, according to the police, managed the day-to-day affairs of the company.