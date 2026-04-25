Instagram user posted video alleging VIP bias in Kedarnath devotee’s death. He now faces FIR

The Uttarakhand Police on Friday registered a case against an Instagram content creator for allegedly “spreading false information” in connection with the death of a devotee at Kedarnath on Wednesday.

The content creator, Nitin Soni, runs a page called “thecurlypoet” with 8 lakh followers. He has accused the government of taking down his original post.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 353(1)(b) and 353(3) (spreading false information) at Sonprayag police station late on Friday based on a complaint filed by a sub-inspector who is the in-charge of police’s social media monitoring cell. In the FIR, the complainant accuses Soni of raising “questions about the arrangements of the Kedarnath Yatra”.

“He has shared various video clips on social media claiming that a family from Gujarat, with a 70-year-old father, faced a medical emergency. The son is shown pleading with the management for help to save his father, alleging that despite a helicopter being present, no one was willing to take him because it was reserved for VIP protocol. The video further claims that the son carried his father on his shoulders, while VIPs were coming and going, and that no facilities were available for common people, with everyone focused on making money, even suggesting that paying 10 times the amount would lead to getting immediate helicopter service,” the complaint claimed.

The complaint also goes on to claim that Dilipbhai Mannu Mali from Gujarat fell ill at Kedarnath, and the administration took him to the Primary Health Centre at Kedarnath, where doctors declared him dead. “Thereafter, the administration sent the body to the Guptkashi helipad via helicopter after completing necessary formalities,” it claimed.

The FIR accuses Nitin Soni of attempting to gain more viewers by spreading alleged misleading information on social media and trying to tarnish the image of the government and the district administration. “It is necessary to take appropriate legal action against those who create and share such misleading reels, so that such content does not adversely affect the Kedarnath Yatra,” the FIR said.

New video

Meanwhile, Soni posted a new video, claiming that his post on Kedarnath was taken down, accusing the government of violating his freedom of speech. “This has become a dictatorship. Where is freedom of speech? You can take down the video of any creator because you have implemented an IT Act that allows for deleting videos criticising you,” he said.

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While the FIR was registered, the Chief Minister’s Office weighed in, saying social media monitoring led to the discovery of the video, “in which misleading and unfounded claims were made about arrangements at Kedarnath Dham”.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has clearly directed that any kind of misinformation, rumours, or propaganda related to the Char Dham Yatra must be dealt with promptly, strictly, and effectively. Meanwhile, other suspicious videos and social media content are also being continuously monitored, identified, and brought under legal action. It has been made clear that any attempt to undermine the sanctity of the Char Dham Yatra, the faith of devotees, or the image of Uttarakhand will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Action against those spreading misinformation will continue with strict vigilance,” the CMO said.