Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Instagram accounts of children too have been hacked: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The allegation by the Congress leader comes two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
Updated: December 21, 2021 5:18:03 pm
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that Instagram accounts of her children have been hacked. (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that her children’s Instagram accounts have been hacked.

“Leave phone tapping, Instagram account of my children have also been hacked,” Priyanka told reporters when asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government.

“Does the government have no other work?” she asked.

The Congress leader’s allegation comes two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

Gandhi also claimed that her ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ (I’m a girl and can fight) campaign has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a women’s meeting in Prayagraj.

“Due to ‘Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon’ campaign of Congress, PM has to work for women. PM has bowed before women power. This is a victory of women of Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

