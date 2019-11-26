Instability, corruption, Naxalism were at peak 5 years ago in Jharkhand: PM Modi

In his first election rally in Jharkhand since the announcement of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the people to vote a stable government to power, and sought to remind the gathering that the situation in the state has improved over the last five years from the time when “instability, corruption and Naxalism were at their peak” in the state.

Hailing the Raghubar Das-led government, which is the first to complete a five-year term in the state, Modi said the BJP has worked on five key points of social justice — “sthirta, sushaasan, samriddhi, sammaan, suraksha” (stability, good governance, prosperity, respect and security).

Targeting the Congress and other opposition parties such as JMM at the rally in Daltonganj Assembly segment in Palamu district, Modi said, “Governments used to be formed through the backdoor because they (parties) were selfish and corrupt.”

Elections will be held in Daltonganj in the first phase on November 30.

“BJP gave Jharkhand a stable government… toiled day and night to end corruption, created transparent mechanisms. BJP saved Jharkhand from loot and opened up the road to prosperity… BJP provided each person in society their right with respect,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that five years ago people could not even go from Ranchi to Palamu due to fear of Maoist violence, which was made worse due to political instability, but the condition has improved now in the state. “Instability, corruption and Naxalism were at their peak,” he said.

Trying to shred the perception of the BJP government being anti-tribal in the state, Modi said, “BJP stands like a wall to protect your interests and your water, forests and land.” He said his government gave constitutional status to OBC commission and FRA claims have been settled in the state.

The Prime Minister brought up national issues in the last eight minutes of his speech, including Article 370 and Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said Jharkhand has sacrificed its people in Kashmir. “Congress worried for its vote bank and never looked for a solution… BJP had promised a solution… we are doing this for ‘ek Bharat, shreshtha Bharat’ and a solution has been reached,” he said on the Ayodhya issue.