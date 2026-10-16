‘Inspired by Bangladesh’: Rajnath Singh on Opposition, CJP stir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for political opportunism even as he slammed the Cockroach Janta Party protest, saying it was inspired from Bangladesh protest.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Rajnath, while speaking in Lucknow, said the ongoing protest was not against the Chief Election Commissioner or the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He said efforts were being made to turn the country’s youths into “pawns of anarchic politics” and a regime change was being “planned on the lines of Bangladesh”.

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“Attempts are being made to turn the country’s youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh… They openly say that they received training from Bangladesh for regime change. Another speaks of bringing down the government through a street-level uprising. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to destroy democratic institutions and create unrest in the country,” the minister said.