Punjab graft case: Inspector Jaswinder Kaur surrenders in CBI court, says she is innocent

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur with CBI officials after surrendering in CBI court in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Inspector Jaswinder Kaur with CBI officials after surrendering in CBI court in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Twenty-five days after the CBI had registered a graft case involving a middleman and Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, she surrendered before the special CBI court of Chandigarh on Saturday.

Kaur surrendered in the special CBI court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg on Friday afternoon. The CBI sought five-day remand of the accused. The court proceedings were held in the remand room, and the application by the accused was filed online by the defence counsel.

The CBI public prosecutor, Kanwar Pal Singh, submitted that police remand of the accused is required to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched by Kaur, Bhagwan Singh and others.

The CBI public prosecutor submitted that subsequent conduct of the accused is highly deplorable and against the spirit of the rule of law as she is a member of the police force having the rank of Inspector.

The counsel for Kaur, advocate Terminder Singh, argued that she has been falsely implicated in the case. She has voluntarily surrendered before the court but she apprehends that CBI officials will misbehave with her.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted four-day remand of the accused till July 29.

The court allowed the application of the defence counsel to meet the accused in custody between 5 pm and 6 pm daily. The court also directed the CBI to get medical examination of the accused done along with Covid-19 test.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the court, Kaur stated that “I am innocent, and I am facing the atrocities due to a group which is after me”.

Advocates protest entry of Kaur in court complex

Advocates of Chandigarh District Court, including Ravinder Singh Bassi, Vinod Verma, Karandeep Singh Khullar, and Shiv Murti Yadav, in a press release issued on Saturday stated that clients and even clerks are not allowed by the police to enter the court premises then how a criminal was allowed entry into the court premises without any permission from the authorities.

The entire surrender incident is reportedly manipulated and managed by Chandigarh Police.

The advocates also stated that they are going to complain against this illegal activity of the Chandigarh Police officials who are deputed at the main gate of district court of Chandigarh.

