Insolvency Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha, Oppn says rushed

Thursday, December 12, 2019
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill was distributed among MPs on Thursday, the Opposition said. They wanted the Bill to be sent to a standing committee.

Amid an Opposition outcry over the government taking Parliament “for a ride” by doing away with the two-day mandatory notice to MPs for a Bill to be taken up, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced a Bill to streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process so successful bidders can be ring-fenced from risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters.

Sitharaman argued that amendments to the Bill were necessary to protect industry. But the Congress, DMK and TMC protested the “way Bills are rushed through…”

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill was distributed among MPs on Thursday, the Opposition said. They wanted the Bill to be sent to a standing committee. Responding, Sitharaman said, “…This government is responding speedily, and I do not want the Opposition to appear as though they do not want the government to function. Please do help us function.”

