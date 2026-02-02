Inside the Kushavati Plan: Why Goa’s hinterlands are finally getting their own district

Uplifting tribal community, enhanced local governance, improved delivery of public services for increased population, enhanced quality of life in rural areas, equitable growth and infrastructure development – these are among the arguments put forth by a government-formed committee tasked with assessing the need for a third district in Goa, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Goa government last month announced that a third district named ‘Kushavati’ in the coastal state, carved out of areas erstwhile falling under the South Goa district. In November 2023, a seven-member committee, headed by the chief secretary, was tasked with assessing the need for a third district in view of increasing population and the need for overall development of the state.

The committee was mandated to ascertain whether the creation of a third district would lead to the development and welfare of the people in general, and of backward talukas in particular and submit a report. It was also asked to suggest the boundaries of the new district after considering several aspects, including population, economic status, availability of infrastructure and public opinion.

The committee report said: “As the proposed new district consists of a significant component of people belonging to the tribal community, the unique needs and challenges of the community can be fulfilled by the creation of this district, which is poised to deliver targeted solutions and streamlined administration…Overall, the new district is expected to bring about enhanced service delivery, increased community engagement, economic growth and a stronger foundation for sustainable development”.

The committee said the development of rural villages at the grassroots level is critical for the overall development of the state. “As 37.83 per cent of Goa’s population lives in rural areas and mostly inhabited in talukas such as Sanguem, Dharbandora, Quepem, Canacona and Sattari, the state government has conceived the idea of carving out a ‘third district’ for the state by including four talukas, i.e. Sanguem, Dharbandora, Quepem and Canacona. It is meant to trigger equitable growth and development in every corner of the state”.

The third district, according to the report, will also improve governance and make the lives of locals easier, as travelling long distances to visit district headquarters at Margao for various administrative works at district level offices will be reduced considerably.

The report concludes that the establishment of the new district “represents a significant step towards enhancing local governance, improving delivery of public services to the beneficiaries in the remotest corner of the district and fostering economic development within the region through implementation of schemes pertaining to various sectors for the upliftment of the people of the region”.

The committee, in its report, said that one of the foremost advantages of creating a new district is better management and governance. “Smaller districts have a distinct advantage of bringing administration closer to the people that ensures better governance leading to better implementation of government schemes, proper utilisation of funds, enhancement of beneficiary coverage of various schemes etc…the government proposes for creation of third district with an aim to enhance the quality of life and financial well-being of its citizens, specifically those residing in rural areas of the state. The formation of the new district will also lead in the development of infrastructure, including transportation, telecommunication, electricity, drinking water, health care and sanitation and education,” the report said.

Proposed new district Kushavati

Prior to the new district’s notification, Goa had two districts – North Goa and South Goa. North Goa district comprises of five talukas: Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim and Sattari. South Goa district comprised of seven talukas – Ponda, Sanguem, Quepem, Salcete, Mormugao, Canacona and Dharbandora.

The new district Kushavati, which derives its name from the Kushavati river that flows through southern Goa, will now comprise four hinterland talukas of Sanguem, Dharbandora, Quepem and Canacona. The committee suggested that the headquarters of the new district may be set up in Quepem taluka.

“The total geographical area of the district is proposed to be 1558.72 square kms, which forms 42.1 per cent of the total geographical area of the state. There are 94 villages and six census towns in the proposed new district. Out of 94 villages in the proposed new district, 87 villages are inhabite,d and seven villages are uninhabited. The district has five assembly constituencies, 30 Village Panchayats and four municipalities,” the report said.

In terms of demography, the committee said total households in the proposed new district are 44,426 with a population of 1,91,512 persons comprising 95,877 males and 95,635 females. Out of the total population of 1,91,512 persons in the proposed new district, 53,237 belong to Scheduled Tribes and 1,834 belong to Scheduled Caste,s respectively.

“Schedule Caste population of the proposed new district is negligible i.e. 0.96 per cent of the total population of the new district. However, Scheduled Tribes population comprise 28 per cent of the total population…Hence, there is a wide scope for upliftment of tribals in these rural regions of the proposed new district.”

The committee flagged that the creation of a new district “shall involve financial burden on the state exchequer” towards establishing administrative infrastructure and recruiting necessary manpower, essentially to perform the administrative duties in the district, which would largely impact the state Budget and its allocation in the development of various sectors. It said the funds required to meet the expenditure for the creation and administration of proposed new districts can be generated through the convergence of existing schemes of the state and Central Government. “As the proposed new district, would majorly comprise rural areas of Goa, assistance could also be obtained from Central Government programmes such as ‘Aspirational Districts Programme’ and ‘Aspirational Block Programme’ aimed at transforming underdeveloped districts/ blocks in the country,” it added.