Inside Odisha’s big culinary push: State to fund premium Odia restaurants across major Indian cities

The plan is part of Odisha’s tourism policy, which was recently amended in alignment with the state’s Vision 2036 plan and to place tourism as a catalyst for sustainability, cultural pride and global competitiveness.

The Odisha government has decided to offer financial assistance for the opening of premium restaurants serving authentic Odia cuisine across Indian cities and tourist destinations with the aim of promoting the state through its rich and diverse culinary heritage.

The plan is part of Odisha’s tourism policy, which was recently amended in alignment with the state’s Vision 2036 plan and to place tourism as a catalyst for sustainability, cultural pride and global competitiveness.

As per the plan, Odisha Tourism has offered incentives — capital expenditures up to Rs 5 crore and operational expenditure for three years — to draw private investors to set up such restaurants.