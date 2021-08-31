Inside Jallianwala Bagh, protest against its renovation

A small group of kin of the Jallianwala Bagh victims Tuesday organised a symbolic protest against the memorial complex’s renovation.

They alleged that the Union government had “destroyed history” with the renovation of the Bagh. The dharna inside the Bagh was led by Jallianwala Wala Bagh Freedom Fighters’ Foundation.

President of the Foundation, Sunil Kapoor, said, “The renovation of the narrow lane to Jallianwala Bagh has destroyed the history of Punjab. (Brig General) Dyer had passed through this lane to open fire on the gathering. Now narrow lane looks like an entrance to some wedding function. They have focused on decoration. This place is not to decorate but to remember our martyrs.”

Sunil Kapoor’s great grandfather, Vasu Mal, was also among the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He added, “The Sheedi Khu has also been tampered with. The Amar Jot has been shifted. The pictures of my grandfather, Vasu Mal Kapoor, and others have been removed.”

PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated the revamped Jallianwala Bagh memorial on Saturday evening.